    Loading
    20-Apr-2026 5:00 PM

    Ethiopia and South Sudan to sign air services agreement

    Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority, via its official Facebook and LinkedIn accounts, reported (13-Apr-2026) the following outcomes from a meeting with representatives from South Sudan on 09-Apr-2026:

    Background ✨

    South Sudan’s Infrastructure Cluster, chaired by Vice President Taban Deng Gai, approved a framework for a business plan for South Sudan Airways, with the Transport Ministry set to collaborate with Ethiopian Airlines Group on establishing the new national carrier, subject to Council of Ministers approval1. The same meeting also backed a memorandum for Juba Airport expansion with Ethiopian Airlines Group, including a runway extension to approximately 4000m to support long haul aircraft and develop Juba into a regional hub1.

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More