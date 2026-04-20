20-Apr-2026 5:00 PM
Ethiopia and South Sudan to sign air services agreement
Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority, via its official Facebook and LinkedIn accounts, reported (13-Apr-2026) the following outcomes from a meeting with representatives from South Sudan on 09-Apr-2026:
- Ethiopia and South Sudan plan to sign an air services agreement by the end of Apr-2026;
- South Sudan sought support from Ethiopia in experience sharing, capacity building, aviation security and international relations;
- South Sudan Airways was recently established with the support of Ethiopian Airlines Group. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
South Sudan’s Infrastructure Cluster, chaired by Vice President Taban Deng Gai, approved a framework for a business plan for South Sudan Airways, with the Transport Ministry set to collaborate with Ethiopian Airlines Group on establishing the new national carrier, subject to Council of Ministers approval1. The same meeting also backed a memorandum for Juba Airport expansion with Ethiopian Airlines Group, including a runway extension to approximately 4000m to support long haul aircraft and develop Juba into a regional hub1.