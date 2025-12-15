Loading
15-Dec-2025 10:15 AM

ERAA director general: 'We don't get anywhere' without addressing aviation as a complex ecosystem

European Regions Airline Association (ERAA) director general Montserrat Barriga, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, highlighted (11-Dec-2025) competitiveness, innovation and sustainability as key issues for the organisation, including the deployment of new technology. Ms Barriga commented on the advancement of decarbonisation in Europe - particularly for stakeholders and organisations connected to aviation - adding: "Aviation is a complex ecosystem and unless we address it this way, we don't get anywhere".

