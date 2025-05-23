ERA calls for revision of EU261 regulation

European Regions Airline Association (ERA) called (22-May-2025) for a revision of EU261 regulation on air passenger rights. ERA said the current regulation places an "unsustainable burden" on regional airlines. ERA requested the following elements to be included in the revised regulation:

Compensation levels must reflect regional realities;

Extended delay thresholds from three to five hours for short haul flights;

Limited conditions for rerouting;

Binding, non-exhaustive list of extraordinary circumstances.

ERA director general Montserrat Barriga stated: "If the financial burden on regional airlines continues to rise unchecked, the consequence will be the closure of routes that many communities depend on and make regional airlines less competitive hence reducing choice and increasing prices for passengers". Ms Barriga added: "Regulation must strike a balance between protecting passengers and ensuring that the airlines serving remote and underserved regions can continue to operate sustainably". [more - original PR]