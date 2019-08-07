7-Aug-2019 11:14 AM
Endeavor Air to add seven CRJ900, 13 CRJ700 aircraft to fleet by Jun-2020
Endeavor Air announced (06-Aug-2019) plans to add seven Bombardier CRJ900 NextGen and 13 CRJ700 aircraft to its fleet by Jun-2020, with the 13 CRJ700s to be received by Endeavor while operating only as Delta Connection. Endeavor expects to operate a fleet of 176 aircraft once the additional aircraft are assimilated. Endeavor Air CEO David Garrison stated the carrier expects its daily operations to increase in Detroit and markets like Cincinnati and Raleigh in 2020, adding the carrier will "continue to be the driving force for Delta Connection's success east of the Mississippi". [more - original PR]