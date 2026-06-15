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    15-Jun-2026 12:37 PM

    Endeavor Air CEO: 'We're B2B businesses, and that has its benefits'

    Endeavor Air president and CEO Timothy Wang, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, commented (28-May-2026) on the business model and operating approach of regional airlines in the US, stating: "We're B2B businesses, right? And that has its benefits, allows us to really focus on operational reliability". Mr Wang noted, however, that "because of the rising cost structure post-COVID... it's in labour, it's in supply chain, it's in maintenance, across the board, [because of that rising cost structure] we do have to find and unlock productivity and efficiency that wasn't there before". He continued: "So I think you do see overall a higher level of... I'll call it business sophistication, because the market is demanding that". [more - CAPA TV]

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