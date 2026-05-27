ENAC confirms 24 hour strike action on 29-May-2026

Uiltrasporti previously called air traffic controllers at Rome Area Control Centre and Naples Capodichino Airport to strike from 10:00 to 18:00 on 11-May-2026.1 Italy’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport earlier listed planned four-hour ATC stoppages at Naples, Pescara, Perugia and Lampedusa on 12-Nov-2024, alongside handling and assistance staff actions at Catania, Rome Fiumicino and Bologna.2