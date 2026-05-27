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    27-May-2026 2:59 PM

    ENAC confirms 24 hour strike action on 29-May-2026

    Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) confirmed (26-May-2026) a 24 hour national strike action by employees in the air transport sector for 29-May-2026. ENAC confirmed all services scheduled between 07:00 and 10:00 and between 18:00 and 21:00 will operate as scheduled. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Uiltrasporti previously called air traffic controllers at Rome Area Control Centre and Naples Capodichino Airport to strike from 10:00 to 18:00 on 11-May-2026.1 Italy’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport earlier listed planned four-hour ATC stoppages at Naples, Pescara, Perugia and Lampedusa on 12-Nov-2024, alongside handling and assistance staff actions at Catania, Rome Fiumicino and Bologna.2

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