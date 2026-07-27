ENAC approves ITA Airways request to increase domestic flight pet weight limit to 30kg
Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) approved (24-Jul-2026) ITA Airways' request to increase the weight limit for pets allowed in the cabin on dedicated domestic flights from 10kg to 30kg. The authorisation applies exclusively to services operated with specific aircraft models and remains subject to approved cabin configurations. [more - original PR - Italian]
Background ✨
Italy's Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport approved an ENAC resolution permitting pets up to 30kg in the cabin on domestic commercial flights, subject to specific operational measures and authorisation requirements, with up to six animals per flight1. ENAC subsequently issued guidelines for pets over 10kg, including securing carriers to seats near windows, advance crew and passenger notification, limits per flight and possible buffer zones for allergy sufferers2.