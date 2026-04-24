Emirates working on 'en suite bathrooms' in first class and 'major review' of economy: President
Emirates president Tim Clark, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) the airline is "working on en suite bathrooms in first class suites". Sir Tim also confirmed that the airline is undertaking "a major review" of the economy class cabin and expects to launch a new product "in the next year or two".
Background ✨
Emirates Airline president Tim Clark said it planned to invest about USD5 billion to retrofit 220 Boeing 777 and A380 aircraft, citing delivery delays for new aircraft and calling retrofits "the only way" to sustain and grow the network1. Sir Tim also said supply constraints forced major capital refurbishment programmes across around 170 aircraft, with costs of USD15 million to USD30 million per aircraft2.