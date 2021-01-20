20-Jan-2021 3:32 PM
Emirates to trial IATA Travel Pass from Apr-2021
IATA and Emirates Airline announced (19-Jan-2021) a partnership to trial the IATA Travel Pass, a mobile app allowing passengers to securely manage their travel in line with any government health requirements. Emirates is scheduled to implement Phase 1, for the validation of COVID-19 PCR tests before departure, in Apr-2021 for passengers travelling from Dubai International Airport. Emirates is one of the first airlines to launch the Travel Pass along with Etihad Airways. [more - original PR - IATA] [more - original PR - Emirates]