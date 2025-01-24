Emirates to introduce premium economy on Brisbane service from Feb-2025

Emirates Airline announced (23-Jan-2025) plans to introduce premium economy on Dubai-Brisbane service by deploying retrofitted A380 aircraft on three of 14 weekly frequencies from 01-Feb-2025. Emirates added that the aircraft deployment "may be advanced if released earlier from refurbishment". The airline will offer nearly 4000 premium economy seats per week across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane services by 01-Apr-2025. [more - original PR]