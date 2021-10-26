Emirates to hire over 6000 operational staff by mid 2022

Emirates Airline announced (25-Oct-2021) plans to recruit 6000 operational staff by mid 2022 in line with its ongoing ramp up of operations. The carrier aims to hire 700 new ground staff at Dubai as well as 600 pilots, building on its existing recruitment campaign for 3000 cabin crew and 500 airport staff as previously reported by CAPA. Emirates Airline & Group chairman and chief executive HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said the move is in line with network restoration and easing travel protocols, adding: "With the positive signs in the economic recovery and continuous growth of demand, we are hopeful to be back where we were pre pandemic from mid 2022". [more - original PR]