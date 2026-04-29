Emirates president: 'We are fairly adept at getting the fleet flying again' following disruptions

Emirates president Tim Clark, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) "There is a history of our ability to restore operations fairly rapidly [following a disruption] and we've honed our skills at that probably more than any other airline in the world, because we've been subjected to all sorts of things over the last 20 or 30 years. And as a result of that, we are fairly adept at getting the fleet flying again". Sir Tim added: "We've got a group of people here who are fairly steeled in the art of dealing with disruptions". Commenting on the recovery of the airline's operations since the impact of regional issues in the Middle East since late Feb-2026, he said: "We had 270 aircraft, all widebodies, flying up until the thing, and then to see it all come to a grinding halt... But four days later, we were up and flying again, irrespective of what was going on".