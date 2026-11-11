Emirates president to consider retirement in 2028

Emirates chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said COO Adel Al Redha and flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith were among internal candidates considered to succeed president Tim Clark, after Clark postponed a planned Jun-2020 retirement to support the carrier through COVID-19 impacts1. Clark said Emirates invested USD3 billion to keep its fleet relevant while awaiting new deliveries, and he sought to persuade it to build a new A3802. Clark also planned to grow the operational A380 fleet to about 110 aircraft by end-2026 while upgrading cabins, including premium economy and economy seating3.