    Loading
    29-Apr-2026 8:36 AM

    Emirates president: 'Our planes are pretty full' and Dubai Airport pax 'grow by the day'

    Emirates president Tim Clark, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) "At the moment we're operating 65% of our production, that translates into about 150-160 flights a day", commenting on the recovery of the airline's capacity since the impact of regional issues in the Middle East since late Feb-2026. Sir Tim continued: "We are operating to 87% of the countries we served originally", adding: "About 13% of the airports in our original programme are not in the flying programme at the moment, but they will probably be there within the next two to three weeks". He reported: "We are hoping that this will resolve itself fairly soon and we'll get back to where we were in February of this year", noting: "it's going well, our planes are pretty full, surprisingly. And, importantly, the flows across the hub [Dubai International Airport] continue to grow by the day".

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More