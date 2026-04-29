Emirates president: 'Our planes are pretty full' and Dubai Airport pax 'grow by the day'

Emirates president Tim Clark, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) "At the moment we're operating 65% of our production, that translates into about 150-160 flights a day", commenting on the recovery of the airline's capacity since the impact of regional issues in the Middle East since late Feb-2026. Sir Tim continued: "We are operating to 87% of the countries we served originally", adding: "About 13% of the airports in our original programme are not in the flying programme at the moment, but they will probably be there within the next two to three weeks". He reported: "We are hoping that this will resolve itself fairly soon and we'll get back to where we were in February of this year", noting: "it's going well, our planes are pretty full, surprisingly. And, importantly, the flows across the hub [Dubai International Airport] continue to grow by the day".