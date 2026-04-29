Emirates president: 'Frankly, we're not that concerned' about fuel supply issues in the short term

Emirates president Tim Clark, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) in response to a question regarding the airline's concerns about aviation turbine fuel availability, "Frankly, we're not that concerned, we have adequate supplies over here", adding: "Obviously, we produce and refine our own Jet A1". Sir Tim continued: "I think this is more a question of, in the long term, if this continues, there could be an issue. More about the price of fuel, and will that militate against possible demand growth in the future. We'll see". He noted: "What we have found is that whenever we've been through these traumas before, the strength of demand is so strong… We know that the demand will take price issues surprisingly [well]", should fuel price increases stemming from the loss of fuel transported via the Strait of Hormuz force Emirates to increase fares. Sir Tim acknowledged: "Other airlines, in other segments, particularly in the budget carrier area, are more price sensitive, and they are probably getting a little bit concerned about what it may do if the fuel goes to USD140 or something like that".