Emirates opened (19-Nov-2026) a new first class lounge at Concourse B in Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport on 18-Nov-2026. The facility will serve first class customers on a temporary basis for 12 months before being transitioned into a new business class lounge, coinciding with the opening of Emirates' new first class lounge in the Concourse in 2027. The facility forms part of the airline's AED400 million (USD108.92 million) transformation of all flagship lounges and represents the beginning of "a series of major lounge reveals" including a new first class lounge in Concourse C scheduled to open in mid to late 2027. [more - original PR]