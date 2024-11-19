Emirates joins 'Move to -15C' coalition

Emirates Airline joined (18-Nov-2024) the 'Move to -15C' global coalition, which aims to redefine frozen food temperature standards and reduce energy consumption in the frozen food supply chain. Emirates will provide expertise from its Emirates SkyCargo operations to the initiative, which was established based on a working hypothesis that a three-degree change in temperature could make a significant environmental impact with no compromise on food quality and safety. The coalition will explore the real-world implementation of research through data sharing, operational revisions, industry collaboration and engaging with policymakers and regulators. [more - original PR]