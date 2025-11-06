Emirates installs more than 200 biometrics enabled cameras at Dubai Airport T3
Emirates Airline invested (03-Nov-2025) AED85 million (USD23.14 million) to install more than 200 biometrics-enabled cameras across Dubai International Airport Terminal 3. The airline noted "the powerful cameras can recognise the biometric profile of a customer from one metre away, allowing customers to walk swiftly through areas where they used to have to pause and show documents". Passengers can register via the official Emirates Airline mobile application or at check-in desks at the airport to access the biometrics enabled paperless boarding service, which "allows customers to skip queues and speed through the airport every time they travel". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Over 21 million passengers used biometric recognition at Dubai airports in 2023, with 127 biometric gates operational across Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central1. Emirates previously confirmed the deployment of biometric machines and smart gates in Terminal 3, enabling expedited processing for UAE residents and eligible visitors2. The biometric systems are supported by a partnership with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai3.