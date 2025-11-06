Emirates installs more than 200 biometrics enabled cameras at Dubai Airport T3

Emirates Airline invested (03-Nov-2025) AED85 million (USD23.14 million) to install more than 200 biometrics-enabled cameras across Dubai International Airport Terminal 3. The airline noted "the powerful cameras can recognise the biometric profile of a customer from one metre away, allowing customers to walk swiftly through areas where they used to have to pause and show documents". Passengers can register via the official Emirates Airline mobile application or at check-in desks at the airport to access the biometrics enabled paperless boarding service, which "allows customers to skip queues and speed through the airport every time they travel". [more - original PR]