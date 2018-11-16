Emirates Group chairman and CEO expects next six months will be 'tough'

Emirates Group chairman and CEO Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum stated (15-Nov-2018) he anticipates the next six months will be "tough", however the group's foundations "remain strong". He stated the airline's hub in Dubai continues to attract travel demand, with 9% more customers enjoying Dubai in H1FY2018/19. The airline expects the demand to remain healthy as new attractions come online and the city gears up for Dubai Expo 2020. Moving forward, Emirates is "firmly" focused on business sustainability, and "we will do this by being agile to capitalise on opportunities, and investing to serve our customers even better with high quality products that they value". [more - original PR]