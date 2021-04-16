16-Apr-2021 5:22 AM
Emirates Flight Catering & CCL Holdings inaugurate Kosher Arabia facility in Dubai
Emirates Flight Catering announced (12-Apr-2021) the launch of the Kosher Arabia food production facility in Dubai, in partnership with CCL Holdings. CCL Holdings CEO Ross Kriel welcomed the official launch of operations, commenting: "Four years ago the idea of Kosher Arabia was born, with the aim to serve the best kosher meals onboard the best airline in the world. This proposition has now come to life". [more - original PR]