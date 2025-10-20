Loading
20-Oct-2025 4:39 PM

Emirates deploys A350 on Dubai-Oslo service

Emirates Airline deployed (17-Oct-2025) A350 aircraft on daily Dubai-Oslo service. The aircraft features Emirates' newest business class, premium economy and economy class interiors. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Emirates configured its A350s with 32 business class, 21 premium economy and 259 economy seats, and by 01-Sep-2025, it planned to deploy the aircraft on daily Dubai-Oslo service as part of a broader A350 rollout to multiple destinations, aiming to reach 17 A350-served cities by the end of 2025. The introduction of the A350 also marked an expanded premium economy offering in Emirates' network1 2 3.

