Emirates deploys A350 on Dubai-Oslo service

Emirates configured its A350s with 32 business class, 21 premium economy and 259 economy seats, and by 01-Sep-2025, it planned to deploy the aircraft on daily Dubai-Oslo service as part of a broader A350 rollout to multiple destinations, aiming to reach 17 A350-served cities by the end of 2025. The introduction of the A350 also marked an expanded premium economy offering in Emirates' network1 2 3.