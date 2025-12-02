Emirates deploys A350 on Dubai-Adelaide service, expanding premium economy to five Australian cities
Emirates commenced (02-Dec-2025) deployment of A350-900 equipment on daily Dubai International-Adelaide service on 01-Dec-2025, replacing Boeing 777-200LR equipment. The airline's A350s are configured with 32 business class, 28 premium economy and 238 economy class seats and the deployment marks the introduction of Emirates' premium economy class in Adelaide, "the fifth and final city in Emirates' Australian network to feature the highly awarded cabin". The airline is the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Emirates previously operated the Dubai-Adelaide service with Boeing 777-200LR equipment, having resumed the route in 2023 following a suspension during the pandemic. The airline highlighted the economic impact and strategic importance of the route, with no other carriers currently operating direct services between Dubai and Adelaide. The A350-900 deployment also marked the debut of Emirates' long-range A350-900ULR on this route1 2.