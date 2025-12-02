Emirates deploys A350 on Dubai-Adelaide service, expanding premium economy to five Australian cities

Emirates commenced (02-Dec-2025) deployment of A350-900 equipment on daily Dubai International-Adelaide service on 01-Dec-2025, replacing Boeing 777-200LR equipment. The airline's A350s are configured with 32 business class, 28 premium economy and 238 economy class seats and the deployment marks the introduction of Emirates' premium economy class in Adelaide, "the fifth and final city in Emirates' Australian network to feature the highly awarded cabin". The airline is the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]