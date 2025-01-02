2-Jan-2025 11:37 AM
Emirates Airline to deploy A350 equipment to Bahrain and Kuwait from 08-Jan-2025
Emirates Airline announced (01-Jan-2025) plans to bring forward the deployment of A350 equipment on the following frequencies from 08-Jan-2025:
This expands the carrier's A350 network to three destinations. The aircraft features 312 seats: 32 lie-flat business class seats, 21 premium economy and 259 economy class. According to OAG, flydubai also operates each route, while Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways also operate the Dubai-Kuwait route. Gulf Air also serves Dubai from Bahrain. [more - original PR]