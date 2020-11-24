Emirates Airline launches complimentary multi risk travel insurance coverage

Emirates Airline announced (23-Nov-2020) the launch of multi risk travel insurance coverage, automatically applied to all tickets purchased from 01-Dec-2020. The cover is provided by AIG Travel at no additional cost to passengers and includes up to USD500,000 for out of country emergency medical expenses and emergency medical evacuation for COVID-19 and other medical emergencies while travelling abroad, and up to USD7500 for non refundable costs if a traveller or relative is unable to travel because of a COVID-19 diagnosis. The coverage applies to any destination in any class of travel and extends to codeshare services that have a ticket number starting with 176. Emirates Airline chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum stated: "We see a strong appetite for travel around the world, especially heading into the winter holidays as people seek warmer climates and family destinations like Dubai". [more - original PR]