Loading
2-Oct-2024 11:41 AM

Emirates Airline deploys retrofitted 777 equipment to Riyadh

Emirates Airline announced (01-Oct-2024) the deployment of retrofitted Boeing 777 equipment on one daily Dubai-Riyadh frequency. Riyadh becomes the carrier's first destination in the GCC to be served with the retrofitted aircraft type, which features Emirates new business class cabin and premium economy product. Emirates stated its fleet fitted with premium economy seats is set to reach 48 aircraft by the end of 2024 and will serve 27 destinations. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More