Emirates Airline commences deployment of A350 on Dubai-Amman service
Emirates Airline commenced (20-May-2025) deployment of A350 equipment on Dubai International-Amman service on 19-May-2025. The airline now serves seven destinations with A350 equipment, and is on track to serve 17 with the widebody aircraft type by the end of 2025. Emirates' A350s are configured with 32 business class, 21 premium economy and 259 economy class seats. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Emirates took delivery of an A350-900 on 15-May-2025 and planned to introduce the type to additional destinations, including daily Dubai-Amman service from 01-Jun-2025, alongside several other new routes in Africa and Southeast Asia during 20251 2. The airline expected to receive between 12 and 15 more A350-900s in 2025, despite delivery delays of two to three months3.