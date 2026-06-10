Emirates aims to commence services to Berlin and Stuttgart

Emirates president Tim Clark announced (09-Jun-2026) the airline "is ready to bring daily widebody connectivity to Berlin and Stuttgart and connect them with our extensive network, backed by substantial investment", subject to approval from Germany's Federal Ministry of Transport. Sir Tim noted: "These are two of Germany's most important economic centres, yet both remain underserved when it comes to long-haul connectivity", adding: "German businesses have told us they need it, the Berlin Chamber of Commerce has called for it, our own data confirms the demand is there and flights are forecast to be full". He concluded: "All we are asking for is the opportunity to serve these cities and their communities, and we remain committed to working constructively with the German authorities to make that a reality and deliver tangible benefits that would be felt across both city regions from day one of our operations". [more - original PR]