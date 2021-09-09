Emerald Airlines CEO: Now is the best time to start an airline

Emerald Airlines CEO Conor McCarthy, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) the current environment is the "best time to start an airline", due to the weakening of competition and the ability to start with a greenfield cost base. Mr McCarthy said the airline has taken "the maximum advantage" of cheap aircraft and long term flexible power by the hour deals, resulting in aircraft costs featuring in direct operating costs, rather than as a sunk monthly cost. The carrier expects to launch in 4Q2021, with aims to have a fleet comprising 15 ATR 72s by the end of 2022".