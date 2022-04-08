Emerald Airlines CEO: LCCs 'first out of the trap' with every recession

Emerald Airlines (Ireland) CEO Conor McCarthy, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit – 'Airlines in Transition', stated (07-Apr-2022) "If you look back at the last number of recessions, you can see every time there's a major recession the first guys out of the trap were the LCCs". Mr McCarthy said Ryanair and Wizz Air in particular were "extremely aggressive in pricing and capacity" during the COVID-19 pandemic and were "well ahead" over 2021.