    Loading
    8-Jul-2026 10:12 AM

    Embraer secures E-Jets family type certification in India

    Embraer announced (07-Jul-2026) India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation certified variants from the E-Jets family, including the E190, E195 and E195-E2. The E175 is already type certified for India. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]

    Background

    Embraer Sales and Marketing SVP Raul Villaron said it was in discussions with Air India and IndiGo about supplying the E195-E2, arguing many Indian markets were too thin for narrowbodies or too long for turboprops; Star Air India remained the only Indian Embraer operator at the time.1 Embraer also secured type acceptance for the E190-E2 and E195-E2 in South Africa, where Airlink finalised a lease with Azorra for 10 E195-E2s, with deliveries expected from 2025 to 2027.2

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More