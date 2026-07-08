8-Jul-2026 10:12 AM
Embraer secures E-Jets family type certification in India
Embraer announced (07-Jul-2026) India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation certified variants from the E-Jets family, including the E190, E195 and E195-E2. The E175 is already type certified for India. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Embraer Sales and Marketing SVP Raul Villaron said it was in discussions with Air India and IndiGo about supplying the E195-E2, arguing many Indian markets were too thin for narrowbodies or too long for turboprops; Star Air India remained the only Indian Embraer operator at the time.1 Embraer also secured type acceptance for the E190-E2 and E195-E2 in South Africa, where Airlink finalised a lease with Azorra for 10 E195-E2s, with deliveries expected from 2025 to 2027.2