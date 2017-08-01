Loading
Embraer returns to profitability in 2Q2017

Embraer reported (31-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2017:
    • Revenue: USD1770 million, +29.5% year-on-year;
      • Commercial aviation: USD1089 million, +27.0%;
    • EBIT: USD174.0 million, compared to a loss of USD127.4 million in p-c-p;
    • Net profit: USD69.5 million, compared to a loss of USD101.5 million in p-c-p;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2017:
    • Revenue: USD2796 million, +4.5%;
    • EBIT: USD197.4 million, compared to a loss of USD41.7 million in p-c-p;
    • Net profit: USD113.9 million, compared to a profit of USD4.5 million in p-c-p;
    • Total assets: USD12,002 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD1207 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD7948 million. [more - original PR]

