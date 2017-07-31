Embraer: E-Jets E2 test aircraft pass 1000 flying hours

Embraer provided (28-Jul-2017) an update on the E-Jets E2 programme:

Five flight test aircraft - four E190-E2s and one E195-E2 - now in operation;

Fleet reached more than 1000 flight test hours and almost 3000 ground test hours during 2Q2017;

E190-E2 reached 55% completion of its test campaign;

E-Jets E2 wing bending test successfully completed in May-2017;

E195-E2 range increased from 2450nm to 2600nm, with performance better than initially expected. [more - original PR]