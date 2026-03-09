9-Mar-2026 11:14 AM
Embraer Commercial Aviation revenue down 1% in 4Q2025 as a result of customer mix
Embraer reported (06-Mar-2026) the following segment highlights for 4Q2025:
- Commercial Aviation: Revenues decreased 1% year-on-year to USD974 million, as a result of customer mix. Gross margin decreased from +12.5% to +8.6%. Adjusted EBIT decreased from +8.5% to +4.1% dragged by customer mix and higher production costs;
- Services & Support: Revenues increased 25% to USD552 million, driven by higher volumes across all segments, particularly in Defense & Security and Commercial Aviation. The gross margin increased from +29.4% to +32.2% mainly because of materials. Adjusted EBIT margin increased from +17.4% to +21.4%, and more than offset the negative impact of US tariffs during the period. [more - original PR]