Loading
9-Mar-2026 11:14 AM

Embraer Commercial Aviation revenue down 1% in 4Q2025 as a result of customer mix

Embraer reported (06-Mar-2026) the following segment highlights for 4Q2025:

  • Commercial Aviation: Revenues decreased 1% year-on-year to USD974 million, as a result of customer mix. Gross margin decreased from +12.5% to +8.6%. Adjusted EBIT decreased from +8.5% to +4.1% dragged by customer mix and higher production costs;
  • Services & Support: Revenues increased 25% to USD552 million, driven by higher volumes across all segments, particularly in Defense & Security and Commercial Aviation. The gross margin increased from +29.4% to +32.2% mainly because of materials. Adjusted EBIT margin increased from +17.4% to +21.4%, and more than offset the negative impact of US tariffs during the period. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More