Embraer Commercial Aviation reports 36 orders and 22 deliveries in 3Q2026, backlog up 4%

Embraer’s commercial backlog rose to USD15.1 billion in 2Q2026, driven by Azorra’s 15 E195-E2 order and taking the E-Jet E2 programme beyond 500 firm orders; it also identified Fuji Dream Airlines as the buyer of two E175s.1 In 1Q2026, Embraer delivered 10 aircraft and reported an order package from Finnair for up to 46 E195-E2s, alongside three E195‑E2 sales to an undisclosed customer; backlog stood at USD15 billion.2 In 4Q2025, backlog reached USD14.5 billion and Embraer disclosed major E195‑E2 and E175 transactions, including firm orders from TrueNoord, Helvetic Airways and Air Côte d’Ivoire, while Azul reduced its E195‑E2 commitment from 51 to 25 aircraft.3