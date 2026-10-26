Embraer Commercial Aviation reports 36 orders and 22 deliveries in 3Q2026, backlog up 4%
Embraer Commercial Aviation reported (23-Oct-2026) its backlog increased 4% year-on-year to USD15.8 billion for 3Q2026. The company reported "strong commercial activity" with 36 firm orders and 30 purchase rights or options for the E-Jet E2 aircraft family. Details include:
- Orders: 36 firm orders and 30 purchase rights;
- Abra Group placed a firm order for 20 E195-E2 aircraft, with 10 purchase options and 15 purchase rights;
- ANA Holdings ordered eight additional E190-E2 aircraft, expanding an agreement announced in 2025 and increasing its total firm orders to 23 aircraft;
- Binter Canarias ordered five additional E195-E2 aircraft and secured four additional purchase rights;
- Luxair converted three purchase rights for the E190-E2 into firm orders and secured one additional purchase right, bringing its order book to nine aircraft;
- Embraer received 72 firm orders for E-Jets E2 aircraft in the first nine months of 2026;
- Deliveries: 22 aircraft;
- E175: 11;
- American Airlines: Six;
- Horizon Air: One;
- SkyWest Airlines: Four;
- E190-E2: Four;
- Mexicana: Three;
- Virgin Australia: One;
- E195-E2: Seven;
- Azorra: Three;
- AerCap: Two;
- Porter Airlines: Two;
- Embraer delivered 52 aircraft in the first nine months of 2026 and expects to deliver 80 to 85 for the full year. [more - original PR]
- E175: 11;
Background ✨
Embraer’s commercial backlog rose to USD15.1 billion in 2Q2026, driven by Azorra’s 15 E195-E2 order and taking the E-Jet E2 programme beyond 500 firm orders; it also identified Fuji Dream Airlines as the buyer of two E175s.1 In 1Q2026, Embraer delivered 10 aircraft and reported an order package from Finnair for up to 46 E195-E2s, alongside three E195‑E2 sales to an undisclosed customer; backlog stood at USD15 billion.2 In 4Q2025, backlog reached USD14.5 billion and Embraer disclosed major E195‑E2 and E175 transactions, including firm orders from TrueNoord, Helvetic Airways and Air Côte d’Ivoire, while Azul reduced its E195‑E2 commitment from 51 to 25 aircraft.3