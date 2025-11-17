Electric ARFF vehicles enter into service at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Oshkosh Airport Products announced (13-Nov-2025) the entry into service of six new Striker Volterra 6x6 electric aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) vehicles at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The airport becomes one of the first in the US to adopt electric ARFF technology. The vehicles feature a proprietary Oshkosh electric powertrain paired with an electro-mechanical infinitely variable transmission. This allows the vehicles to operate in electric mode with zero emissions during station entry, standby and low-speed operations. When full power is required, the integrated system draws on both the battery and internal combustion engine, without any additional operator intervention. [more - original PR]