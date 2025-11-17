Electric ARFF vehicles enter into service at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
Oshkosh Airport Products announced (13-Nov-2025) the entry into service of six new Striker Volterra 6x6 electric aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) vehicles at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The airport becomes one of the first in the US to adopt electric ARFF technology. The vehicles feature a proprietary Oshkosh electric powertrain paired with an electro-mechanical infinitely variable transmission. This allows the vehicles to operate in electric mode with zero emissions during station entry, standby and low-speed operations. When full power is required, the integrated system draws on both the battery and internal combustion engine, without any additional operator intervention. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport previously unveiled its first hybrid Striker Volterra ARFF vehicle from Oshkosh as part of a fleet replacement and transition to fluorine-free foam, with plans to receive five additional vehicles by late summer 20251. The airport had earlier issued a purchase order for six Striker Volterra 6x6 hybrid electric vehicles, alongside modernisation plans for its ARFF stations and charging infrastructure2.