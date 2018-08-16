Become a CAPA Member
16-Aug-2018 10:37 AM

Egypt and Ghana to establish new MRO facility at Accra Kotoka Airport

Egypt and Ghana's Governments signed (15-Aug-2018) an agreement to establish a MRO centre at Accra Kotoka International Airport. The countries signed MoU agreements in Dec-2017 to cooperate in the areas of air transport, airport construction, training and rehabilitation. Egyptair Maintenance & Engineering chairman and CEO Abu Taleb Tawfiq underlined the importance of the contract in the company's expansion in Africa as it targets new customers. [more - original PR - Arabic]

