Egypt and Ghana to establish new MRO facility at Accra Kotoka Airport

Egypt and Ghana's Governments signed (15-Aug-2018) an agreement to establish a MRO centre at Accra Kotoka International Airport. The countries signed MoU agreements in Dec-2017 to cooperate in the areas of air transport, airport construction, training and rehabilitation. Egyptair Maintenance & Engineering chairman and CEO Abu Taleb Tawfiq underlined the importance of the contract in the company's expansion in Africa as it targets new customers. [more - original PR - Arabic]