easyJet to open 11th UK base at Newcastle International Airport

easyJet announced (21-May-2025) plans to open a three aircraft base at Newcastle International Airport in Mar-2026, marking its 11th base in the UK. The base is projected to create 130 direct jobs for pilots, crew and engineers. The LCC operates eight routes from Newcastle, with new routes and package holidays for summer 2026 to be confirmed "in the coming weeks". The announcement follows the launch of new bases at London Southend Airport in Mar-2025 and Birmingham Airport in 2024. [more - original PR]