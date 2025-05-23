easyJet to open 11th UK base at Newcastle International Airport
easyJet announced (21-May-2025) plans to open a three aircraft base at Newcastle International Airport in Mar-2026, marking its 11th base in the UK. The base is projected to create 130 direct jobs for pilots, crew and engineers. The LCC operates eight routes from Newcastle, with new routes and package holidays for summer 2026 to be confirmed "in the coming weeks". The announcement follows the launch of new bases at London Southend Airport in Mar-2025 and Birmingham Airport in 2024. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
easyJet’s recent UK expansion included opening its tenth base at London Southend Airport in Mar-2025 with three A320neo aircraft and six new summer routes, creating around 130 direct jobs. It also launched its Birmingham base in Mar-2024, which has since grown to five based aircraft, 34 routes, and supported up to 800 jobs by summer 20251 2 3.