19-Mar-2024 2:53 PM
easyJet opens three aircraft base at Birmingham Airport
easyJet opened (18-Mar-2024) its ninth UK base at Birmingham Airport. As previously reported by CAPA, the three aircraft base will facilitate the launch of 16 new routes during summer 2024 and increased frequencies, resulting in 50% more flights per week. The base will create 140 jobs and support approximately 1200 total jobs. The announcement marks easyJet's first base opening in over a decade. [more - original PR - easyJet] [more - original PR - easyJet - II] [more - original PR - Birmingham Airport]