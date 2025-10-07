easyJet holidays launches new Luxury Collection
easyJet holidays launched (02-Oct-2025) its new Luxury Collection, a proposition of five star holidays curated for travellers seeking luxury experiences. Passengers will benefit from luxury hotels, a 26kg luggage allowance and dedicated bag drop, fast-track security, access to elevated extras including Michelin-star dining and more. The Luxury Collection features destinations across Europe and North Africa, with initial holidays departing from 01-Apr-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
easyJet holidays' broader 2026 programme included its largest ever summer schedule, offering thousands of hotels and 70 destinations across Europe and North Africa, along with a record number of free kids' places1. Its spring 2026 schedule also featured "thousands" of package holidays to over 100 destinations in these regions2. The winter 2026 season covered 34 destinations and more than 900 hotels, with family-friendly offers3.