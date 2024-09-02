2-Sep-2024 1:06 PM
easyJet and Virgin Atlantic partner in a pilot exchange programme
easyJet and Virgin Atlantic partnered (30-Aug-2024) in a pilot exchange programme. From Nov-2024, 20 easyJet A320 pilots will swap as a copilot to train on Virgin Atlantic's A350 fleet for around three years, returning to easyJet at the end of the placement. The partnership will provide easyJet pilots with more than 1500 flying hours with the opportunity to experience operations on a A350 and further their flight deck experience over long haul routes. Virgin Atlantic will benefit from highly trained experienced short haul easyJet pilots from across Europe joining its team. more - original PR]