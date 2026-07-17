easyJet and Airportr launch home luggage collection service at Edinburgh Airport

easyJet planned to roll out its Twilight Bag Drop at Birmingham from 05-Jan-2026, adding to an existing network that already included Edinburgh and Glasgow.1 Glasgow Airport also introduced free one-hour parking for Twilight Bag Drop users, with the service offered by easyJet alongside Jet2.com and TUI Airways.2 easyJet previously partnered with Airportr to provide home luggage check-in and delivery at London Gatwick and Geneva, and also bundled it into FLEXI fares.3