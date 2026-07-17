easyJet and Airportr launch home luggage collection service at Edinburgh Airport
easyJet partnered (16-Jul-2026) with Airportr to launch a luggage collection, delivery and door-to-door service for departing passengers at Edinburgh Airport. The service enables passengers to have their bags collected from their home, office or hotel, transported to the airport and "checked in ahead of their flight, meaning they can head straight to security" upon arrival at Edinburgh. easyJet already offers the Airportr service at London Gatwick Airport and Geneva Airport, and plans to expand it to Zurich Airport and EuroAirport Basel/Mulhouse/Freiburg Swiss in the future. Edinburgh is the first airport in Scotland to offer a service of this kind. [more - original PR - Edinburgh Airport] [more - original PR - Airportr - II]
Background ✨
easyJet planned to roll out its Twilight Bag Drop at Birmingham from 05-Jan-2026, adding to an existing network that already included Edinburgh and Glasgow.1 Glasgow Airport also introduced free one-hour parking for Twilight Bag Drop users, with the service offered by easyJet alongside Jet2.com and TUI Airways.2 easyJet previously partnered with Airportr to provide home luggage check-in and delivery at London Gatwick and Geneva, and also bundled it into FLEXI fares.3