East Midlands Airport boosted UK economy by EUR7.2bn in 2025

East Midlands Airport released (05-Aug-2026) new data prepared by York Aviation showing the airport delivered GBP6.2 billion (EUR7.23 billion) of economic value to the UK in 2025, an increase of more than GBP2 billion (EUR2.33 billion) from 2024, "driven mainly by its unrivalled freight operation which supports the success of firms in high-value sectors like advanced manufacturing and life sciences". Highlights include:

Cargo operations accounted for GBP3.4 billion (EUR3.96 billion) of the airport's economic impact in 2025;

East Midlands Airport handled more than 400,000 tonnes of cargo in 2025, a 12.5% year-on-year increase;

East Midlands Airport "accounted for more than a third of all cargo growth across the UK" in 2025;

GBP13 billion (EUR15.15 billion) worth of goods for export passed through the airport in 2025, "underlining its importance for high-value, time-sensitive and supply-chain-critical goods";

East Midlands Airport supported 7500 jobs on site and more than 52,000 jobs throughout the UK economy in 2025, up by 7000 jobs from 2024.

East Midlands Airport MD Steve Griffiths commented: "I'm proud of the huge contribution the airport makes to the economy... driven largely by the growth in our fantastic cargo operation that plays such a vital role in the UK's international trade". Mr Griffiths added: "Alongside our plans to grow our cargo operation to maximise its potential, we are in ongoing talks with airlines to expand our passenger network". [more - original PR]