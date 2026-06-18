EASA making 'very good progress' on validating 737 MAX 10: Executive director
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Background ✨
Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said certification of the 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 entered the final stages, with more than 80% of flight testing completed and full FAA authority for the flight test regime, targeting certification by the end of 2026 to support deliveries in 2027.1 Boeing CFO and EVP finance Jesus Malave said both programmes remained on track for certification in 2H2026, with the MAX 7 completing TIA flight testing and the MAX 10 still in the TIA phase.2 US FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford expected MAX 7 and MAX 10 certification by the end of 2026.3