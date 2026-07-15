EASA issues new conflict zone bulletin for Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman

EASA issued (14-Jul-2026) a new Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB) for the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. EASA stated air operators should not operate within the airspace of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE, and the airspace over the Gulf of Oman within the Muscat flight information region west of longitude 58°E. The CZIB is valid until 29-Jul-2026, unless reviewed earlier. [more - original PR]