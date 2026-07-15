EASA issues new conflict zone bulletin for Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman
EASA issued (14-Jul-2026) a new Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB) for the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. EASA stated air operators should not operate within the airspace of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE, and the airspace over the Gulf of Oman within the Muscat flight information region west of longitude 58°E. The CZIB is valid until 29-Jul-2026, unless reviewed earlier. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
EASA adapted its EU conflict zones advisory after ceasefire agreements and reduced short-term tensions, with the Middle East and Persian Gulf CZIB expiring on 08-Jul-2026 and being replaced by a dedicated Information Note plus separate CZIBs for Iran, Iraq and Lebanon highlighting remaining high risks1. ICAO condemned Iran's violations of multiple states' sovereign airspaces, urging it to cease unlawful activities and comply with the Chicago Convention2.