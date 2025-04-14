EASA executive director warns of SAF supply shortfall beyond 2030

EASA executive director Florian Guillermet stated (09-Apr-2025) that while aviation is on track to meet sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blending mandates up to 2030, production capacity beyond that point is insufficient to meet the EU's ReFuelEU targets. Mr Guillermet warned: "Up to 2030 we are meeting the blending mandate; beyond that production capability is not enough". He stressed: "We are quite on track until 2030 because there is traction in the system regarding the ramp-up of SAF. But then it becomes complicated". Mr Guillermet continued: "Then, new technology has to kick in because the ramp-up of SAF - whether it is biofuel or synthetic fuel - is definitely not up to where it should be in terms of preparing the production, development and testing that is required". [more - Aviation Week]