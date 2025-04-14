EASA executive director warns of SAF supply shortfall beyond 2030
EASA executive director Florian Guillermet stated (09-Apr-2025) that while aviation is on track to meet sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blending mandates up to 2030, production capacity beyond that point is insufficient to meet the EU's ReFuelEU targets. Mr Guillermet warned: "Up to 2030 we are meeting the blending mandate; beyond that production capability is not enough". He stressed: "We are quite on track until 2030 because there is traction in the system regarding the ramp-up of SAF. But then it becomes complicated". Mr Guillermet continued: "Then, new technology has to kick in because the ramp-up of SAF - whether it is biofuel or synthetic fuel - is definitely not up to where it should be in terms of preparing the production, development and testing that is required". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Airlines for Europe (A4E) expressed concerns that the ReFuel EU legislation has not created an affordable SAF market, predicting significant supply shortfalls by 20301. The World Economic Forum and Kearney highlighted the necessity for substantial financial investments to meet 2030 SAF demand, suggesting diverse funding methods to mitigate risks2. Airbus reported SAF production tripled in 2024 but still represented only a minor fraction of total aviation fuel consumption3.