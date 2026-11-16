    Loading
    16-Nov-2026 12:14 PM

    E tū withdraws strike notice for airport emergency services team at Auckland International Airport

    New Zealand's E tū union withdrew (13-Nov-2026) its strike notice covering the airport emergency services team at Auckland International Airport, confirming strike action scheduled for 24-Nov-2026 and 27-Nov-2026 will no longer go ahead. E tū assistant national secretary Mat Danaher stated: "We are pleased with the progress that has been made this week, and we are able to withdraw the strike notice to take the improved offer back to our membership", adding: "Our members will consider the improved offer next week and vote on it at union meetings". [more - original PR]

    Background

    Auckland International Airport previously confirmed E tū-represented airport emergency services staff planned 24-hour strikes on 24-Nov-2026 and 27-Nov-2026, warning the action could have forced flight cancellations or diversions if it proceeded.1

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More