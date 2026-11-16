E tū withdraws strike notice for airport emergency services team at Auckland International Airport

New Zealand's E tū union withdrew (13-Nov-2026) its strike notice covering the airport emergency services team at Auckland International Airport, confirming strike action scheduled for 24-Nov-2026 and 27-Nov-2026 will no longer go ahead. E tū assistant national secretary Mat Danaher stated: "We are pleased with the progress that has been made this week, and we are able to withdraw the strike notice to take the improved offer back to our membership", adding: "Our members will consider the improved offer next week and vote on it at union meetings". [more - original PR]