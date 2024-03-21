Dutch court rules environmental claims in KLM advertisements were misleading

Netherlands' Court of Amsterdam ruled (20-Mar-2024) "a number of advertising statements made by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in the past were misleading and therefore unlawful". The ruling follows collective action initiated by the Fossielvrij Foundation against KLM, claiming that KLM engaged in greenwashing. The court stated the KLM advertisements made "environmental claims that are based on vague and general statements about environmental benefits, thereby misleading consumers". The court added other communications "paint an overly rosy picture" about measures taken to reduce emissions, and therefore "give the wrong impression that flying with KLM is sustainable". As previously reported by CAPA, in Jun-2023 the court granted permission for a lawsuit against KLM by Fossielvrij, challenging the airline's 'Fly Responsibly' advertisements, to proceed to a full hearing. [more - original PR - Dutch]