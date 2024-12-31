Dublin Airport marks record 2024 with over 171 days with more than 100,000 pax

Dublin Airport reported (30-Dec-2024) a record year in 2024, with each of the first 11 months seeing record passenger numbers, including over 171 days with more than 100,000 passengers. Retail figures show passengers at the airport consumed a full Irish breakfast every minute on average, while cafes served over 2.5 million cups of tea and coffee. The bars sold more than 1.5 million pints of Guinness, and popular products included 500,000 packets of Tayto crisps and 72 tonnes of Toblerone. The airport also reported a high volume of lost property, with nearly 19,000 items turned in, of which 56% were returned to the owner. Media relations manager Graeme McQueen highlighted improvements in terminal services, such as new food outlets and parking options, have contributed to high passenger satisfaction ratings, with further upgrades planned for 2025. [more - original PR]