Dubai Airports: 'Thousands of steps' needed to progress sustainability in aviation

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) "The problem with sustainability is that it is such a difficult subject and it doesn't have a single silver bullet, there are many thousands of steps to get it into the right shape". Mr Griffiths listed the company's sustainability initiatives, including turning cooking oil into biodiesel, and contributing towards sustainable aviation fuel development. He noted: "All of these are small measures and will not solve the problem in isolation".