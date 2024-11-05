Dubai Airports CEO: 'We don’t want airports to seem like vast and formidable infrastructures'

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) he hopes to return the "intimacy" of smaller airports into large airport environments, noting: "We don't want airports to seem like vast and formidable infrastructures that you have to move through". Mr Griffiths said: "We don't want to see increases in wayfinding and walking distances", adding "You don't want to have difficulty in reaching your gate in a set period of time".