Loading
5-Nov-2024 4:36 PM

Dubai Airports CEO: 'We don’t want airports to seem like vast and formidable infrastructures'

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) he hopes to return the "intimacy" of smaller airports into large airport environments, noting: "We don't want airports to seem like vast and formidable infrastructures that you have to move through". Mr Griffiths said: "We don't want to see increases in wayfinding and walking distances", adding "You don't want to have difficulty in reaching your gate in a set period of time".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More